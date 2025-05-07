IPL 2025 | Brevis, Noor star as CSK clinch thrilling win over KKR

Dewald Brevis’s explosive 25-ball 52 and a disciplined four-wicket burst from left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad virtually extinguished defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL play-off hopes, as Chennai Super Kings edged to a thrilling two-wicket win at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, a match that might have witnessed MS Dhoni’s final flourish at the iconic venue.

The Afghan spinner exploited the turning conditions brilliantly, picking up 4/31 to restrict KKR to 179/6 after Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat first in their must-win clash.

For CSK, their spin trio dominated the middle overs, taking a combined 5/84 in 11 overs, a spell that ultimately proved decisive.

Chasing 180 under tricky conditions, CSK were rocked early, losing half their side for just 60 inside 5.2 overs under the glowing Eden Gardens lights.

But it was Dhoni who had the final say, possibly for the last time at this venue, finishing the chase with his trademark calm and power, as CSK completed the task with two balls to spare.

This was the end of KKR’s campaign at home. They now have 11 points from 12 matches. The three-time champions play their next two matches away against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and even if they win both, they will have to depend on other results.

With eight runs needed off the final over, Dhoni hammered Andre Russell’s low full toss for a towering six over deep mid-wicket, triggering wild celebrations. He then calmly took a single, passed on advice to debutant Anshul Kamboj, who sealed the chase with a boundary.

As he walked off unbeaten on 17 from 18 balls, the Eden crowd rose one last time, savouring what could be a farewell flourish from their most beloved finisher.