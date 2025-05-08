'Youngsters have created new buzz in squad': Mike Hussey

The think-tank of the Chennai Super Kings this season have roped in youngsters to get a blueprint of next season's playing XI, after their chances of making it to the play-offs has diminished.

Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel were given a run in the squad. Their numbers so far have shown signs of encouragement.

Earlier, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had revealed that a few youngsters will be given a chance in the team to prove their mettle. Batting coach Micheal Hussey sang from the same hymn sheet as Fleming.

He explained how giving chances to youngsters have benefitted them, as they've performed in high-pressure situation.