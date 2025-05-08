'Youngsters have created new buzz in squad': Mike Hussey

The think-tank of the Chennai Super Kings this season have roped in youngsters to get a blueprint of next season's playing XI, after their chances of making it to the play-offs has diminished.
Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel were given a run in the squad. Their numbers so far have shown signs of encouragement.
Earlier, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had revealed that a few youngsters will be given a chance in the team to prove their mettle. Batting coach Micheal Hussey sang from the same hymn sheet as Fleming.
He explained how giving chances to youngsters have benefitted them, as they've performed in high-pressure situation.
"When we knew we were going to struggle to make the playoffs, there was an opportunity to maybe look at what our future looks like. Yes, obviously, we've got those players in the auction, but this was an opportunity to inject them into the games and see if they can handle the pressure of IPL," said Hussey in a post-match press conference.
The former Australian cricketer has observed the positive impact and the high motivation they've instilled in the squad. "When you're in this position, sometimes the energy of the players can just go downhill very quickly. But this injection of some youth has really invigorated everyone," he pointed out.
CSK's main problem was that it failed to make maximum use of the power play phase.
Before Wednesday's tie against holders Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK had the lowest power play run rate this season at 8.1.
Hussey admitted that the lack of intent in the power play had been a concern but also pointed that the home conditions in Chennai was also a contributing factor.
"I mean, we weren't playing in Hyderabad or Delhi, where the pitch is better. But power play has been an area that we were below par, particularly in the early stages of the season. The youngsters have brought their, youthful exuberance, that freedom and that lack of fear."
"So yeah, it's an area that we're putting a fair bit of time into is that sort of talent identification. Hopefully it pays dividends in the future years to come. Transitions are always difficult to manage, especially in a competition like IPL," He added.
Hussey pointed out on the 'strong support system' Mhatre has and hopes he has a successful career.