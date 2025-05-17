Kohli back where he belongs -- the field

BENGALURU: It was about 1.30pm on a humid Friday afternoon in Bengaluru. Unlike the previous evening, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium entrance was a lot less crowded when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team bus entered the venue on the eve of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders — the one that heralds the resumption of 2025 Indian Premier League.

Maybe the fans who wanted to get a glimpse of their cricketing hero Virat Kohli brought traffic to a standstill on Cubbon Road late on Thursday evening, did not know that RCB were training in the afternoon. For a while, it did seem like they would not miss their idol as it turned out to be an optional training session on Friday. Not everyone took the team bus including the recently-retired former India Test captain Kohli.

Throughout this week, right from the time Kohli shared his Test retirement on Instagram, he has been the biggest talking point. As soon as it was announced that the IPL will resume with a RCB versus KKR game at the here, social media was flooded with posts of fans egging on each other to turn up for the venue in whites, donning Kohli’s No 18 on the back as a tribute to the most successful Test captain India has ever had. The superstar who has carved the identity for the franchise is after all the only player to represent the same team in all 18 seasons of the IPL.

Kohli, in many ways, has been the singular identity for the team for more than 12 years now. It did not matter who the captain was — Faf du Plessis in the past to Rajat Patidar in this season — Kohli is at the front and centre when it comes to RCB.

It did feel a little bit different as the RCB batters finished their stints one after another on Friday. A little over an hour into the training session, when it seemed like the majority of the practice was over, Kohli walked into the arena. Donning his sunglasses, with a red kit bag over his shoulder, he came in, did a bit of warm-ups before getting padded up and waited for his turn. Around 3.40pm, having paired up with Jitesh Sharma, he hit the nets with Jitesh Sharma.