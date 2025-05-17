IPL

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 |Toss delayed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru

Although the rain has eased slightly, conditions are still not ideal for the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders as we await further updates from the ground.
The toss has been delayed due to rain.
The IPL 2025 resumes after a two-week break, with just 13 league games remaining. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, playing at home at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, are just two points away from becoming the first team to seal a Playoff berth. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, must win all their remaining matches and hope other results fall their way.

With more rain in the forecast, both teams will be hoping we get at least a shortened contest this evening.

All eyes will be on the Chinnaswamy as Virat Kohli returns to the field for the first time since his Test retirement. Marking the occasion, fans have flooded social media with calls to turn the stadium into a sea of white — a symbolic salute to Kohli’s legendary red-ball journey.

