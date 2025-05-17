RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 |Toss delayed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru

The IPL 2025 resumes after a two-week break, with just 13 league games remaining. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, playing at home at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, are just two points away from becoming the first team to seal a Playoff berth. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, must win all their remaining matches and hope other results fall their way.

With more rain in the forecast, both teams will be hoping we get at least a shortened contest this evening.