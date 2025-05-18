IPL 2025| Gill, Sudharsan steal thunder from Rahul as GT seal playoff berth with commanding win

NEW DELHI: Openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill scripted an incredible run chase as Gujarat Titans handed Delhi Capitals a humiliating 10-wicket defeat and sealed their playoff berth in a crucial IPL match here on Sunday.

Chasing 200 for victory, Sudharsan (108 not out) and Gill (93 not out) made light work of the target, powering Gujarat to 205 for no loss with six balls to spare.

While Sudharsan struck 12 boundaries and four sixes, Gill clobbered seven sixes and three fours during the unbeaten stand.

Earlier, KL Rahul flourished as an opener, hammering 14 fours and four sixes in an unbeaten 112 off 65 balls to propel Delhi Capitals to 199 for 3 after being put in to bat.

With this win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings also confirmed their playoff berths.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, must win both of their remaining matches and rely on other results to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

DC's ploy to open with a spin-pace combination backfired as GT raced to 31 without loss in two overs, with Sudharsan plundering 20 runs off T Natarajan, including three fours and a six.