'One win, and suddenly you have three teams qualifying at once..This is what I like about GT: Manjrekar

"One win, and suddenly you have three teams qualifying at once," says Sanjay Manjrekar about Gujarat Titans' ten wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

"This is what you have to like about Gujarat Titans --they've won the game and done a bit of 'community service' too by helping two other teams qualify.

Speaking exclusively on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, Manjrekar reflected on how GT’s win against DC not only boosted their own standing but also shaped the play-off picture: “This is what you have to like about Gujarat Titans—they’ve won the game and done a bit of community service too by helping two other teams qualify. I’m genuinely happy when cricketing logic prevails. When it doesn’t, it bothers me a bit. Now, three strong teams are through. As for the fourth spot, it’s likely between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. We’ll find out soon. If Delhi can win their next two, they’ll fully deserve that spot. This match had so many elements, but most importantly, it was a big day. One win, and suddenly you have three teams qualifying at once.”

Sanjay Bangar lauded GT’s top order for its consistency and praised Shubman Gill’s maturity: “Exceptional performance from the top order once again—how often have they done this now? It’s surprising how consistently they deliver and complement each other so well. Shubman has often taken the role of second fiddle over the past year and a half, and that’s a remarkable evolution in his game. It’s helped insulate the lower order, as he now plays exactly to the needs of the situation. All in all, it’s been fantastic.”

Sanjay Bangar praised Sai Sudharsan’s composed yet expansive approach to T20 batting, highlighting his smart shot selection:

“What I really like about Sai Sudharsan’s batting—even in this format—is the control he shows. When he looks to hit, the top hand does a lot of the work, and the ball often bounces close to him, whether he’s playing in front or square of the wicket. It’s tough to show that kind of restraint in the first six overs, but once he gets through them, he opens up and plays lofted shots with equal assurance. His wagon wheel showed runs across all regions—he doesn't rely on just one scoring area. That’s been a hallmark of his batting, and he’s delivering these performances consistently now.”