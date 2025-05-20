Rishabh would be first one to admit that he didn't have a good season, says Marsh

LUCKNOW: Rishabh Pant couldn't live up to his reputation of being a bonafide match-winner despite his staggering Rs 27 crore billing and the Lucknow Super Giants skipper would be the first one to admit that he didn't have a great IPL season, teammate Mitchell Marsh said after his team's ouster from the cash-rich league.

LSG lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets and are now officially out of play-offs race with two more matches left.

Pant, on his part, has scored 134 runs in 12 games and at a strike-rate of below 100 in what has been his worst IPL season since he made his debut for Delhi Capitals in 2016.

"He would be the first one to say that he hasn't had a season that he would have liked, but I know for myself personally that that's the way cricket goes sometimes," Marsh, who has tallied 443 runs so far with five half-centuries told reporters.

Marsh hoped that Pant will turn a corner in the last two games for LSG even though it would count for little in the larger context.

"We know that he's a fantastic player, highly skilled and highly talented, so he will be back, but yeah, hopefully the last two games."