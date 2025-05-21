'IPL has been a life-changer for me,' says DC all-rounder Nigam

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam says the ongoing IPL has brought significant changes to his life, adding that the lessons he's picked up while sharing the dressing room with some of the game’s greats will help him immensely in his budding career.

The 20-year-old Nigam, who was picked by DC for Rs 50 lakh, has impressed in the tournament with both bat and ball.

Reflecting on the life-changing experience of sharing the dressing room with senior players, Nigam said: "There have been a lot of changes in life. With the IPL, things always change, you get the chance to share the field with such big, senior players, to learn from how they go about things, and to experience their approach up close. These are all new experiences for me, and I'll try to apply the same learnings in my own game."

Nigam praised the Delhi Capitals coaching staff for providing clarity regarding his all-round role.

"When I was picked by Delhi Capitals, even before that, I had discussions with my coaches and the management. They always told me they see me as an all-rounder. They had seen my batting in league and domestic cricket, so the message was clear, while I would be expected to bowl 2-4 overs, I also had to focus equally on my batting," he told JioHotstar.