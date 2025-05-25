IPL 2025| Brevis, Mhatre, Urvil shine as CSK crush GT by 83 runs; finish bottom for first time

Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel were not even part of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) squad at the start of IPL 2025. Picked as mid-season replacements, the trio played bright knocks in CSK’s final game of the season, offering hope that the future could be just as bright.

After 17-year-old Mhatre and local boy Urvil set the platform with blazing 30s, Brevis cracked a 19-ball half-century on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad. The upshot was CSK finishing with 230 for 5, their highest total in IPL 2025, and signing off with a win.

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 83 runs in what was the final league game for both teams in this season’s IPL. The result meant GT missed a golden opportunity to finish in the top two as they will now have to rely on other results. For CSK, the victory was bittersweet, as they finished the campaign at the bottom spot, the first time it has ever happened in IPL history.

Chasing a steep target of 231, Gujarat Titans were bowled out for 147 in 18.3 overs. CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first. Dewald Brevis and Devon Conway slammed half-centuries to help CSK post a mammoth 230 for 5.

Brevis top-scored with a 23-ball 53 before perishing on the final ball of the innings. Conway also struck 52 off 35 balls, but his knock was slightly overshadowed by cameos from Mhatre (34 off 17) and Urvil Patel (37 off 19), who scored at strike rates of 200 and 194 respectively, ensuring the runs came at a fast clip for CSK.

Mhatre, CSK’s youngest player ever, is an intent machine. When Mohammed Siraj bowled a blameless back-of-a-length delivery on top of the stumps in the first over, he pumped him straight past mid-on for four.

In the next over, he clattered left-arm seamer Arshad Khan for a sequence of 6, 6, 4, 4, 6. By the end of that over, Mhatre had raced to 33 off 12 balls. Prasidh Krishna, however, ended Mhatre’s innings on 34 off 17 balls in the fourth over with a clever slower variation.

CSK were not short of attacking enterprise, though. Urvil got going with an M Vijay-esque six off Siraj and, along with Devon Conway, took CSK to 68 for 1, their joint-highest powerplay score this season.

Having come into the IPL with a reputation for being a pace-hitter in domestic cricket, Urvil also took on the spin of R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan. He moved to 37 off 19 balls before Sai Kishore changed his angle to over the wicket and drew a mis-hit.

Conway, becalmed in the early exchanges, exploded when he carted Rashid for two sixes before the wrist-spinner bowled him for 52 off 35 balls in the 14th over. By then, Shivam Dube had already been dismissed by the part-time off-spin of M Shahrukh Khan.

GT’s chase never truly began. They lost three wickets in the powerplay for the first time this season, which exposed their soft underbelly. CSK cut through it clinically to hand them an 83-run drubbing. Sunday’s defeat now leaves GT vulnerable to being overtaken by two of the other three teams in the playoffs.

Kamboj wrapped up the win for CSK. Dhoni took an easy catch as Kamboj finished with 3 for 13. Sai Kishore became the last GT batter to fall. The result is irrelevant for CSK as they finished at the bottom for the first time in IPL history. For GT, it was a missed opportunity to seal a top-two finish and they will now depend on other outcomes to determine their path in the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings 230 for 5 (Brevis 53, Conway 52, Prasidh 2-22) beat Gujarat Titans 147 (Sai Sudharsan 41, Kamboj 3-13, Noor 3-21) by 83 runs.