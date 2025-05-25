IPL 2025| SRH win toss, opt to bat first against KKR at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With both teams already knocked out of the playoff race, tonight’s contest is all about pride, bragging rights, and giving fans a final reason to cheer.

This is the second time SRH and KKR face off this season — the last encounter ended in a dominant 80-run win for KKR. But on a flat Delhi pitch described as a batting paradise by Deep Dasgupta and Varun Aaron, SRH will look to flip the script with a strong start from openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, who have already come out firing in the powerplay.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane revealed that he would have bowled first anyway, citing recent trends at the venue where chasing teams have dominated.

“We’re playing after 18 days, so just focusing on enjoying the game and playing for pride,” said Rahane. He also praised youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi for his adaptability and potential, adding, “He could have a bright future and maybe even represent India soon.”

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

With nothing left to lose, both SRH and KKR will aim to sign off their campaigns with a strong performance and finish on a high.