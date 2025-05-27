IPL 2025 | Surreal feeling but job isn't done yet, says Shashank Singh

JAIPUR: Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh revealed that the team collectively "manifested" a top-two finish after the mini-auction, but emphasised that the job is only half done, with the ultimate goal of winning the IPL trophy this season.

PBKS became the first team to secure a top-two spot and sealed their place in Qualifier 1 with a stunning seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Often labelled perennial underachievers, this marks the franchise's first playoff appearance in 11 years.

"It feels surreal," Shashank said at the post-match press conference.

"The best thing is, obviously, we manifested this as a team - not just individually, but as a unit. Right after the auction, we created a WhatsApp group and talked about winning the title this year. Our first aim was to finish in the top two, and we've cleared that hurdle," he added.

The 33-year-old said belief and hard work were key to turning their vision into reality.

"Manifesting is one thing, believing is another. We worked hard for this, and credit goes to every single individual associated with Punjab Kings. It's not easy finishing in the top two of the league like the IPL," he added.

"Finishing top two is just half job done. We want to win. On June 4 at 12am when we are sitting in press conference having won the title, I can say that yes we are on top of the world."