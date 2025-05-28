Final destination: Punjab face Bengaluru test in IPL Playoffs

NEW CHANDIGARH: As one edged closer to the New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mullanpur on a hot Wednesday afternoon, the buzz on the road was evident. Scores of police officials were present inside and around the ground, fans were swarming the two counters open for tickets, and inside the ground, the Mumbai Indians could be seen grinding it out in their first training session. They, however, are not the ones to take centre stage immediately as MI will play Gujarat Titans in the eliminator on Friday.

At the break of dusk — one of the protagonists who will be in action on Thursday, table-toppers and a side that can call the venue home — Punjab Kings entered the ground. They are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

It is only their second playoff appearance in 18 years. Their last playoff appearance came eleven years ago when Punjab, led by George Bailey, topped the table. RCB, on the other hand, have made multiple playoffs but never been able to go all the way. PBKS and RCB — along with Delhi Capitals – are the only three teams from the original eight franchises to not have an IPL trophy. Over the years, there have been several occasions where memes were made out of this.

This year, however, has been different. All three did extremely well, but DC sort of lost their way in the second half. Punjab and Bengaluru, meanwhile, sustained and now have a chance of making it to the finals. If they do, it will be Punjab's second final in 18 years. For RCB, it will be their fourth. On all six occasions, their opponents had the final say.

The ongoing season poses an opportunity where one of these two teams can actually end their long and tiring quest for a trophy. That storyline is for later. Thursday will be all about how the two teams that, more often than not, were made fun of, came to this point through contrasting journeys.

Take a look at Punjab. They are a team who have historically struggled to hold on to their core and show consistency on the field. Not in 2025. Under Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting, they have flourished like never before. Riding on the back of several uncapped Indian players — Shreyas surely has led the way — Punjab have been a force to reckon with. And they have their 'Sarpanch' to thank for it.