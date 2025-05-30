Bowlers having a ball as RCB eye elusive title

NEW CHANDIGARH: As Josh Hazlewood sat down at the ground-floor press conference hall of the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday night, there was one question put in front of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer in multiple forms. Once their Achilles heel, RCB’s bowling attack has been the standout factor in their road to the 2025 IPL final — what has changed?
The question did not come without merit. Historically, RCB have been a unit that relied heavily on their batting exploits, especially Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle (at least in the past). It meant that more often than not, when push came to shove, they did not have the resources to put together a well-rounded bowling attack that could deliver. It was one of the reasons why, between 2012 and 2019, they made the playoffs only twice — in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, it was on the back of Mitchell Starc’s stellar show while the year after Kohli madness took them into the final.
It was not until 2020 that they made the playoffs again. Since then, RCB have finished in the top four in all but one year — 2023. And with good reason. Every season since 2020, RCB have had at least three bowlers taking ten wickets or more, with others chipping in. Even in 2023, they missed the playoffs by just two points, finishing sixth. As much as it is about numbers, the consistency came along with the change in approach towards squad building, the balance that was achieved since 2020. It is something they have continued, including ahead of the 2025 mega auction, where they signed Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Suyash Sharma, while retaining Yash Dayal.
In one of the videos shared by the franchise on social media about their auction preparation, the discussion goes into detail about the kind of bowlers they want for each phase. Former cricketer and current mentor/batting coach with the franchise, Dinesh Karthik, could be heard talking about how Bhuvneshwar is the best T20 pacer in India after Jasprit Bumrah. Director of Cricket Mo Bobat, head coach Andy Flower and the rest of the support staff list down Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar, Rasikh Salam and Hazlewood as the targeted new ball pacers. At the auction, they ended up signing three of the four, except Arshdeep, and went on to sign Nuwan Thushara and Lungi Ngidi as back-up options. In the spin department, RCB signed Krunal and Suyash while also getting back Swapnil Singh. Then there was the allround option of Romario Shepherd.
Cut to May 29, RCB have reached their fourth final, first since 2016, on the back of the bowling attack they put together. Hazlewood has taken 21 wickets, Krunal and Bhuvneshwar have 15, Dayal has 12, and then there is, of course, Suyash and others chipping in. Till Qualifier 1, no team has given away fewer runs or taken more wickets than RCB in the powerplay (721 runs, 26 wickets). Even in the middle-over and death, they have fared decently, unlike the yesteryears. Their line-up can come in and bowl at any given stage and make an impact.
Hazlewood said it in as many words on Thursday. “I think we've just got all bases covered, it feels like. I think any one of the five or six bowlers can bowl at any moment of the game, whether it's the start, middle or end. I think it helps having Bhuvi, who has so much experience, is quite a calm customer, so that sort of rubs off on the rest of their attack. I'm probably pretty similar to Bhuvi as well in that regard,” he said.
“I think maybe a few of the younger guys in the attack have picked up on that and taken it into their own games. But yeah we're just trying to have fun out there and stay nice and relaxed, and no matter the situation, whether we're on top tonight or, I think there's been a few games where we've defended the score, we've got some really nice last few overs in games, and it's just clear planning obviously first of all, and clear execution and committing as well,” the Australian added.
Yes, Kohli has over 600 runs, and the rest of the batting line-up has been proactive with their approach, ensuring RCB put on good scores. However, as is often the case, it is their bowling attack that has made the difference. They have taken the team thus far. Come June 3, the fans and team management would be hoping that the bowlers do it again one last time.