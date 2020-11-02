Bye bye, IPL: Two-time winner Shane Watson tells CSK he's hanging up his boots

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After retiring from the Big Bash League in Australia, Shane Watson has informed Chennai Super Kings that he will not be available for the next season of the Indian Premier League. The Australian announced his retirement to his teammates after CSK beat Kings XI Punjab in their last match of the 2020 season in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

“Watson informed us that he wants to retire from all franchise cricket. He said this after the match against Punjab,” Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan told The New Indian Express.

The 39-year-old, who joined the Super Kings ahead of the 2018 season, played a key role in their title winning campaign that year. His unbeaten 117 against Sunrisers Hyderabad is perhaps the best knock in IPL finals. His stunning assault gave Chennai their third title. In the 2019 final against Mumbai Indians, batting with a bloodied knee, Watson nearly took the Super Kings to their fourth title before being run out in the final over.

Watson had retired from Test cricket and ODIs in 2015. His decision to call it quits from all formats isn't entirely surprising, considering his struggle for runs this season. Though Chennai persisted with him as opener, he was nowhere near his best. He was no more the agile fielder that he used to be either.

Watson was initially part of the Rajasthan Royals where he enhanced his reputation. His stellar show with the bat and ability to take wickets earned him the Man of the Tournament award in the inaugural IPL in 2008. Even though national duty forced him to miss the 2009 season, Watson continued to be an integral member of the Rajasthan side and won the Man of the Tournament award in 2013, a year in which he scored his maiden T20 hundred. Watson also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016 and 2017 when Rajasthan were suspended.

After international retirement, Watson became a globetrotter, featuring in T20 leagues in Australia, India, the West Indies and Pakistan. In 145 IPL matches, he scored 3874 runs with a strike-rate of 137.91 including four centuries and 21 fifties.