STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Fitness problems to isolation mental fatigue, the challenges of playing in IPL bio-bubble

With a number of players ruled out or doubtful for Australia series, sports medicine specialist says training methods have to be reviewed if cricket continues in restricted environment.

Published: 12th November 2020 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Varun Chakravarthy (L), Rohit Sharma (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R)

Varun Chakravarthy (L), Rohit Sharma (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) (Photos | IPL, File)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's celebration time in BCCI. An IPL without major blemishes under testing circumstances will enhance the credentials of the board. President Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel and their teams will be praised for their organisational skills. And they will deserve it too.

Once the dust settles and stocks are taken of cricketing resources, the BCCI may also come across some unpleasant facts on the fitness front. A number of players broke down despite not suffering external injuries. At least five — Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Chakravarthy — are partially ruled out or fully ruled out or doubtful for the Australia tour. Also injured out are players not selected in the teams for the three formats, like Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Vijay Shankar. Then there are the likes of Rishabh Pant, who missed some part of the IPL due to similar problems.

The worrying part in all these cases is, none of the injuries were caused by external reasons. Most of these are muscle-related problems like hamstring and groin pulls and tears. Ideally, athletes under a fitness regimen should not develop these problems. Barring exceptions, the routines they follow should help them cope with the rigours of performance and training. The high number of breakdowns suggests physical preparation was not adequate.

Dr Ashok Ahuja, former head of sports medicine at Sports Authority of India, has drawn up a list of 19 players including foreigners, who suffered this kind of injuries during IPL. "Six of them were sent home," he says. "Most of these injuries are muscular — hamstring, quadriceps, groin. A lot of it can be attributed to inactivity during the lockdown. Not everybody has access to equipment, which resulted in limited fitness training. Fitness levels were low when they went to IPL. Also, there was no match fitness due to the same reason. There was a de-training effect. When these things happen, strength and endurance components drop, thereby increasing chances of such injuries."

According to him, there were other factors as well. "Living in a bio-bubble for long has its own problems. We are calling it 'isolation mental fatigue'. It affects the mental make-up of the players. Also, the hot and humid conditions in the UAE could have affected their hydration status. Staying indoors for a long time meant there was little exposure to sunlight. These should also be taken into account," added Dr Ahuja, who is also a consultant for BCCI, other than being the medical commission chairman of Badminton Association of India.

The immediate concern for the Indian team is, from one bio-bubble they head into another in Australia. They will have access to practice and training facilities, but psychologically it will be the same or worse, considering that their stay in a restricted environment will get longer. Other than recovery of injured players, the challenge for the team management will be preventing fresh injuries, since there will be tired limbs in the touring contingent.

Dr Ahuja thinks training programmes will have to be reviewed. "As things stand, this bio-bubble for sports will remain at least until mid-2021. If cricket has to happen, it has to happen in this kind of an environment. So the training and recovery methodology has to be changed. There are certain things about the restrictions that you can't change. So take a fresh look at things that you have control over and see how effectively you can change them to meet the requirements of the moment."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Premier League IPL 2020 IPL BCCI Sourav Ganguly player fitness bio bubble IPL injuries
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp