STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Mumbai’s blue SKY

If Suryakumar Yadav walks to the batting crease with a walking stick in his hand, he may still score decent runs.

Published: 15th November 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If Suryakumar Yadav walks to the batting crease with a walking stick in his hand, he may still score decent runs. His form was top notch in the recently-concluded IPL, where he enjoyed a solid season with 480 runs at a strike rate of 145 and helped Mumbai Indians lift the title. Experts went gaga about his consistent batting, and the way in which he dominated proceedings against top-quality bowlers received several plaudits.

He has been an example of consistency, with an aggregate score of 512 and 424 runs in the 2018 and 2019 editions of IPL, respectively. His consistency is not limited to IPL as his domestic performance over the last few years in white ball cricket suggests. If one just looks at his last two seasons for Mumbai in domestic cricket, Suryakumar, who made his Mumbai debut in 2010, scored 467 runs (10 innings) in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and managed 609 (18 innings) in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 

Right from his youth, the right-hander has been a talented player. Former Mumbai U-22 coach Vilas Godbole is not surprised with his superior batting display of late. “When I saw him initially bat in his U-22 days, I was amazed with his brilliance,” recalls Godbole, under whose guidance Suryakumar played for a couple of years.

“He was very good, used to middle the ball from the first delivery itself. That is the hallmark of a quality batsman. Even in games during that time, he had an aura of confidence. One can still see that now. ”It is not only about his ability to score runs, but his style that sets him apart. The 30-year-old draws a painting of calmness while he is at the pitch. Be it the required rate pressure or wickets falling at the other end, he does not panic. Suryakumar, who can anchor an innings whenever needed, takes the attack to the opposition while playing normal shots with utter class and ease as well. 

And with a rich experience in domestic cricket and IPL, one can sense that the Mumbaikar is playing some of his best cricket now. In the last two seasons, Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant has seen him mature, which is resulting in consistency. “His calm approach towards the game comes from his maturity that he has gained over the seasons. He is not afraid to express himself in the middle,” Samant said. 

Despite his performances, he is yet to represent India. The BCCI selectors picked three squads (Test, ODI and T20I) for their tour Down Under, but he could not book a flight to Australia, and Godbole feels that his turn will come soon.

“He has to learn to take it in his stride. I know it is difficult when he is playing so well. But he needs to be patient and wait for his opportunity. His turn will, hopefully, come,” concluded Godbole.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryakumar Yadav indian cricket team
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp