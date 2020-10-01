IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH preview: Chennai Super Kings eye revival against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is a situation where Chennai Super Kings usually do not find themselves in. They start Friday's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as the bottom-placed team with just a solitary win from three matches. And here they are in Dubai, almost a week after their second successive loss, looking to revive their campaign.

In terms of opposition, the Super Kings couldn't have asked for a better team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are not in the best of form at the moment and Chennai know that if they can take care of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, they can go for the kill. Even if it comes down to chasing, Chennai will back themselves to get those 160-170 totals that Hyderabad usually come up with.

Opposition aside, Chennai are badly seeking momentum. Their openers have so far failed to set up a base for their middle-order to launch from. And Chennai will breathe a sigh of relief that they are playing four of the five matches in Dubai, which will help make them more familiar to the conditions.

“It’s very helpful that we can settle in and try and read conditions at one ground and not several,” Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming said pointing to their first three matches, which have been played on three different venues. “From our point of view, we certainly learnt a lot, and even over the six days now, to watch and try and work the characteristics of each of the grounds has been beneficial,” Fleming was quoted as saying on CSK's website.

The three-time champions used the past week by giving players match simulation as Fleming and captain MS Dhoni cancelled the off-days. With Ambati Rayudu available, Chennai may drop Murali Vijay and promote Ruturaj Gaikwad up the order. With Dwayne Bravo, who has missed all three matches because of injury, also fit, Chennai have the option of playing him. But with his replacement Sam Curran

putting up an impressive show, it remains to be seen if it will be a direct swap or Chennai take the bold call of leaving Josh Hazlewood on the bench.

All said and done, Chennai will hope their spinners find their groove straight away. Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla have had forgettable outings so far and Fleming said after their match against Delhi that they are keeping all options open with regards to bringing back Imran Tahir. That would mean major changes in the XI and considering the start they have had, it is hard to rule it out altogether.

“It came at a good time because the first three games were in quick succession and all games were at different grounds, so you have to appreciate trying to read conditions, for each game being predominantly the first team to play there was tough. And also coming off a couple of challenges we had off the field,

we’ve used this break pretty well, we got some clarity around what we need to do and

have practised very well,” Fleming said.

For Hyderabad, the story isn't different. They are coming into the match with a victory against Delhi and they need a win on Friday to keep the momentum. Unlike Chennai, Hyderabad's top-order has been amongst runs, but the trouble starts for them in the middle-order.

If Vijay Shankar is fit and available, he should walk into the XI. Against a Super Kings batting line-up which is short on confidence, Rashid Khan & Co will back themselves to deliver, especially given the large outfield.