Kings XI Punjab bowler Sheldon Cottrell vows to come back stronger

Despite the latest setback, the Jamaican said that the team morale was good and that they will certainly bounce back.

Published: 03rd October 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 12:34 AM

Kings XI Punjab player Sheldon Cottrell (Photo | PTI)

Kings XI Punjab player Sheldon Cottrell (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many experts have questioned Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul's move to make K Gowtham bowl the last over against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. One expected in-form Sheldon Cottrell to bowl, but that was not to be.

Gowtham gave away 25 runs and this was one of the reasons that helped Rohit Sharma-led side to post an imposing target. But the fast bowler from the West Indies defended Rahul. "Honestly, I back my skipper (KL Rahul) 110%. Whatever his decision is, I'm going to back it. It was a decision he felt was best for the team. It didn't work today (Thursday), unfortunately, but on another day I'm sure it will work," Cottrell said after the match.

Punjab's death bowling has been a matter of concern. "I have been working hard on death bowling, and so have my bowling partners. We're getting there and we've been learning from our mistakes and practising it on the training grounds. I'm sure we're going to pull it off very soon. I wouldn't say worrying, it's just a matter of time for us," explained Cottrell.

The 31-year-old left-arm pacer bowled brilliantly against Mumbai despite being thrashed by Rahul Tewatia in Sharjah. Against Mumbai, he gave 20 runs in his four overs and also got the wicket of Quinton de Kock.

"My comeback was excellent. My confidence was always there. But I wish my bowling effort could have helped Kings XI cross the line. I'm feeling pleased about my performance," insisted Cottrell.

Despite the latest setback, the Jamaican said that the team morale was good and that they will certainly bounce back. "We have a great bunch of guys. The coaching staff and Anil Kumble have been excellent. As Rahul said earlier, it could have easily been 3/4 games won. Unfortunately, we have won only 1, but I
know that we will bounce back. We are family, we live as one and we know we will bounce back," signed off an optimistic Cottrell.

Kings XI Punjab Sheldon Cottrell
