STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Warner heaps praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad's young guns

The Australian heaped praise on Tamil Nadu's left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who has done well at the death so far.

Published: 04th October 2020 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

David Warner captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad speaks after the match. (Photo | AP)

David Warner captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (Photo | AP)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was all praise for youngsters Priyam Garg, who scored his maiden IPL half-century, and Abhishek Sharma, who rescued his team from a tricky position against Chennai Super Kings. Hyderabad eventually won the match by seven runs on Friday.

"The hardest thing is, if you're playing a tournament where you're only getting three or four overs to have a hit, it's very difficult to get any momentum. It's going to be difficult to find the boundaries when you're not getting too much game exposure. Hopefully, this year shows these kids what they're capable of. They went out there and executed their skill, they got some time in the middle, now we know what they're capable of," said Warner.

With Jonny Bairstow, Warner and Kane Williamson, Hyderbad look solid at the top. However, the same can't be said of the middle-order which is quite inexperienced.

"We had no choice. Who else are we going to bat at the end? I've said this before that I've told these young kids to go out there and play the way they want to play with freedom, take the scoreboard out of the equation, and back yourselves. If you give youngsters almost 11 overs to bat, you know they're going to
get some time out in the middle," explained Warner.

The Australian also heaped praise on Tamil Nadu's left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who has done well at the death so far. "In the warm-up games, he executed well. We were looking for a death bowler, he fitted that mould. He has been bowling really well and we back him and support him. He delivers. I am really proud of him."

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner Priyam Garg Abhishek Sharma T Natarajan Indian Premier League IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp