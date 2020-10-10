STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: King Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore slay Chennai Super Kings in lopsided affair

The CSK batting, which has been wobbly throughout the first four weeks fared no better after Washington Sundar (2/16 in 3 overs) removed Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

Published: 10th October 2020 11:44 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Navdeep Saini appeals for the wicket of Jagadeesan Narayan of Chennai Super Kings during an IPL 2020 match

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Navdeep Saini appeals for the wicket of Jagadeesan Narayan of Chennai Super Kings during an IPL 2020 match. (Photo| PTI)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the fast-paced T20 format, matches are often won or lost in the last four-five overs. Starting slow is not something that teams are worried of, if they are confident of making up for it towards the end.

On Saturday, the southern clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore saw the similar template. While Virat Kohli's men upped the ante at the death, the three-time IPL champions couldn't and lost by 37 runs chasing 170 to win. 

Bangalore moved to fourth on the table, keeping Chennai at sixth with five losses in seven games. The teams came into the contest with a common problem — middle-order — and over-reliance on the top four. Though Chennai had emerged victorious in eight of the last 10 matches against

Kohli & Co, there were no clear favourites going into this match in Dubai. While skipper Kohli led from the front after the top three were dismissed midway through the innings and took Bangalore to a competitive 169/4, the Men in Yellow had no one similar to look up to. 

It took Kohli some time to find his feet this season. But eventually, he has found rhythm. Scores of  14, 1, 3 in the first three matches were followed by an unbeaten 72 and 43. He carried that form into this match with an unbeaten 90. 

The 31-year-old's 52-ball innings included four fours and four sixes. MS Dhoni & Co. tried to address their middle-order woes by drafting in N Jagadeesan in place of Kedar Jadhav. After losing two in-form openers inside six overs, the debutant from Tamil Nadu showed some intent in his 28-ball 33 at No 4. He shared a 64-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu, who made 42. 

However, 30 dot balls in the first 10 overs meant Chennai had too much lost ground to cover in the last 10. And they once again failed to cross the finish line, losing four wickets for 24 runs after 14 overs, to eventually finish at 132/8.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 169/4 (Kohli 90 n.o) in 20 overs beat Chennai Super Kings 132/8 in 20 overs (Rayudu 42; Morris 3/19). 

