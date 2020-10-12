STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AB de Villiers, bowlers help RCB beat KKR by 82 runs in IPL 2020

Kolkata lost wickets at regular intervals and never looked in the zone during the chase. Bangalore bowlers did not give any freebies.

Published: 12th October 2020 11:34 PM

RCB players Virat Kohli and others celebrate the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana. (Photo | PRI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

SHARJAH: Sharjah has been a batting paradise this IPL, but things are changing. Sixes have reduced in numbers from the first game, which witnessed 33. Ten sixes were hit in the contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Pitches have become slower. Both teams saw that the ball did not come on to the bat, and strokeplay was difficult.

But, AB de Villiers has this uncanny habit of playing those scintillating knocks and taking everyone by surprise. It makes him one of the most feared batsmen in world cricket. After a decent start by Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal, finding the ropes was difficult during the middle overs for Virat Kohli, but the South African, who walked into bat in the 13th over, counterattacked, scoring a 33-ball 73 and steering his team to 194/2. It proved to be the difference between two teams with Bangalore winning the contest by 82 runs. Bangalore thus climbed to third on the points table.

Kolkata lost wickets at regular intervals and never looked in the zone during the chase. Bangalore bowlers did not give any freebies. Their struggle with the bat made De Villiers’ innings look even more special. It was from the 16th over, when the 36-year-old unleashed mayhem, finishing the innings with five fours and six sixes. Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were at the receiving end.

By the look of his innings, it seemed as if De Villiers was batting on a highway while the rest were on a different surface.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 194 for 2 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 73 not out, Aaron Finch 47; Prasidh Krishna 1/42).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 112 for 9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 34; Chris Morris 2/17, Washington Sundar 2/20).

