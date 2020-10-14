IPL 2020: Can 'hurt' Delhi Capitals bounce back against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The last time these two teams met less than a week ago, Delhi Capitals had rolled over Rajasthan Royals. Momentum, wins and team balance, everything was falling in place for Delhi. Calling them one of the favourites for the title wouldn't have been out of place.

But as they prepare to face Royals again in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, Delhi find themselves in a spot of bother thanks to injuries that have hit their camp badly. After Amit Mishra was ruled out of the campaign, Delhi have had two more casualties after their last meeting against Rajasthan. Ishant Sharma will be no longer available for the remainder of the season.

Though they have alternate options in that front, the injury to Rishabh Pant has been a bigger headache. In the six matches he has featured, his highest score has not been more than an unbeaten 38. But more than the runs, his absence has resulted in them tinkering their combination, which was clicking as a unit. Though they have a very good back-up in Alex Carey, the absence of an Indian wicket-keeper means, Delhi have had to redraw their strategy.

The man who has been indirectly affected because of Pant's injury is Shimron Hetmyer, who was starting to find some confidence in the middle-order. And in came Ajinkya Rahane, who had to bat at No 3. It was the slot that usually Delhi had their captain Shreyas Iyer walking in. Against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, DC struggled for momentum after losing Prithvi Shaw early as Rahane was unable to give them the push they usually get from their top-order. I

yer revealed Pant will be out of action for a week, which means he should be available for their next match against Chennai Super Kings on October 17. Delhi will look to avoid another defeat against Rajasthan on Wednesday as teams have often struggled to regain momentum after suffering a setback.

But what would keep Delhi in good spirits is they will be up against a team that has won only one of their last five matches and is desperately seeking a win in Dubai. Despite the presence of strong overseas core, Rajasthan have their own share of problems as their domestic recruits have not been able to deliver barring Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia. And even Sanju has struggled to maintain consistency.

Their foreigners have also found the going tough. Jos Buttler is yet to find his range, something that has added more pressure on Steve Smith's shoulders. The arrival of Ben Stokes gives Rajasthan more balance and flexibility.