STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2020: Can 'hurt' Delhi Capitals bounce back against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals?

After Amit Mishra was ruled out of the campaign, Delhi have had two more casualties after their last meeting against Rajasthan.

Published: 14th October 2020 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals players. (Photo | IPL)

Delhi Capitals players. (Photo | IPL)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The last time these two teams met less than a week ago, Delhi Capitals had rolled over Rajasthan Royals. Momentum, wins and team balance, everything was falling in place for Delhi. Calling them one of the favourites for the title wouldn't have been out of place.

But as they prepare to face Royals again in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, Delhi find themselves in a spot of bother thanks to injuries that have hit their camp badly. After Amit Mishra was ruled out of the campaign, Delhi have had two more casualties after their last meeting against Rajasthan. Ishant Sharma will be no longer available for the remainder of the season.

Though they have alternate options in that front, the injury to Rishabh Pant has been a bigger headache. In the six matches he has featured, his highest score has not been more than an unbeaten 38. But more than the runs, his absence has resulted in them tinkering their combination, which was clicking as a unit. Though they have a very good back-up in Alex Carey, the absence of an Indian wicket-keeper means, Delhi have had to redraw their strategy.

The man who has been indirectly affected because of Pant's injury is Shimron Hetmyer, who was starting to find some confidence in the middle-order. And in came Ajinkya Rahane, who had to bat at No 3. It was the slot that usually Delhi had their captain Shreyas Iyer walking in. Against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, DC struggled for momentum after losing Prithvi Shaw early as Rahane was unable to give them the push they usually get from their top-order. I

yer revealed Pant will be out of action for a week, which means he should be available for their next match against Chennai Super Kings on October 17. Delhi will look to avoid another defeat against Rajasthan on Wednesday as teams have often struggled to regain momentum after suffering a setback.

But what would keep Delhi in good spirits is they will be up against a team that has won only one of their last five matches and is desperately seeking a win in Dubai. Despite the presence of strong overseas core, Rajasthan have their own share of problems as their domestic recruits have not been able to deliver barring Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia. And even Sanju has struggled to maintain consistency.

Their foreigners have also found the going tough. Jos Buttler is yet to find his range, something that has added more pressure on Steve Smith's shoulders. The arrival of Ben Stokes gives Rajasthan more balance and flexibility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL Indian Premier League RR vs DC Delhi Capitals Steve Smith Sanju Samson
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp