Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far

Published: 16th October 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Indian captains at !PL: (L to R) Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma.

By Express News Service

IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...

Shreyas Iyer (Delhi)
Delhi were one of the favourites. And so far, Iyer has lived up to that expectation. He served up a sneak peek last year as they advanced to the Playoffs and they look primed to do that again. The way he has used Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the death is an example of perfect planning and execution.

Rating: 8/10

KL Rahul (Punjab)
This isn’t how he thought it would be. The Orange Cap is a nod to consistency but there are questions about his strike rate. His rotation of bowlers at the death has left a lot to be desired. Their work suggest he still doesn’t know what his best team is and that’s an indictment after playing 8 matches.

Rating: 3/10

Virat Kohli (Bangalore)
He has corrected some historical flaws and it’s finally showing. A reliable opener in Devdutt Padikkal and a decent death-overs operator (Chris Morris) has made a world of difference to their team. The captain himself seems to be calmer than usual and it’s showing in the victories (four in the last five).

Rating: 6.5/10

Dinesh Karthik (Kolkata)
KKR are not where they are not due to their captain’s below par efforts on the field and strategy off it. He persisted with Sunil Narine up the order, he himself is out of form & still hasn’t used Andre Russell properly. The Indian bowling has bailed him out many times but he needs to find a way to play Kuldeep Yadav.

Rating: 4.5/10

MS Dhoni (Chennai)
His ability to separate emotion & go with calculated decisions made him a fine captain. Of late, he has been going with emotion & that’s held team back. He has retained faith in individuals who are over the hill — not a good trait of a skipper. He needs to know that it’s beyond him to score 40-50 off last 3 overs anymore.

Rating: 4/10

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai)
The hallmark of a good team is the one in which all of them know what their roles are. Most of it comes down to Rohit, who lets the team be. They have only used 12 players and 10 of them have featured in all 7 matches. This can only happen when the captain shows faith in his charges and has belief in all the pre-laid plans. 

Rating: 8.5/10

IPL 2020 Indian captain Shreyas Iyer KL Rahul Virat Kohli Dinesh Karthik MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
