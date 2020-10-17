STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians likely to field unchanged team against KXIP

The defending champions have utilised only 13 players so far, one of the only teams to have a settled look to them.

Published: 17th October 2020 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians celebrate a wicket against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians celebrate a wicket against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. (Photo| Twitter/ @mipaltan)

By Express News Service

Ahead of their match against bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, Mumbai Indians find themselves in the unfamiliar position of being on top of the league standings at the end of eight matches with six victories.

The defending champions have been known to be slow starters but not this time around and a few factors have helped them this campaign. The team have utilised only 13 players so far, one of the only teams to have a settled look to them. And despite a change in venue in the coming matches (four of their next six games will be in Sharjah and Dubai), it is likely that the team management will not opt to unnecessarily meddle with such a winning combination.

"We like to get there and assess things, like to be proactive, not overthink it," de Kock said post their win over KKR. "We will assess things and start with our decision making. We have started watching a couple of games on how wickets are behaving. We will plan when we get to those venues."

Mumbai's pace troika of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson have played a big role in their strong start to the current campaign. But as evidenced from their last encounter, Nathan Coulter-Nile, who had come in for James Pattinson, also chipped in with a crucial scalp up top. And even though pitches are slowing down, the four-time champions are confident about their pacers, something which coach Mahela Jayawardene alluded to.

"Fast bowlers still have a bigger role to play in this competition...as long as they are making contributions, penetrating through the opponent batting line-up, it does not matter what kind of surfaces we play on."

Skipper Rohit Sharma will be hoping that the team continues in the same vein and complacency does not sink in. The team already have the requisite number of points which might be enough for them to qualify but they will be eyeing a top two spot with the start they have made.

"I think it's important to make sure that we stay on the money. We can't get complacent and we know that this tournament can get funny. So we cannot take the foot off the pedal," he had told the broadcasters after their last win.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 IPL MI vs KXIP KXIP Indian Premier League Quinton de Kock Rohit Sharma
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp