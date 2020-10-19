IPL show of boys pleases TN coach Vasu

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu coach D Vasu is happy that players from the state players are doing well and contributing to their team's cause in the IPL being played in the UAE. But he is cautious that T20 is a different ball game and the boys need to work harder to get ready for the Ranji Trophy.

"Very happy to see most of the Tamil Nadu boys perform and contribute. Their hard work is paying dividends,'' said Vasu. Many Tamil Nadu players have improved during the course of the IPL. Washington Sundar, who excelled for Royal Challengers Bangalore, has earned the praise of India coach Ravi Shastri.

"Most of them have been around for a while and are gaining in experience and fitness. Their game-situation awareness has improved, which comes out of allowing the players to think for themselves and take instant decisions,'' said the former Tamil Nadu all-rounder. "My job as a coach is to back the player and come in only when necessary, as T20 is fast-paced,'' he added.

India spinner R Ashwin is also doing well for his new franchise Delhi Capitals. "He has the experience and variety. The slower wickets are also helping him," opined Vasu.

Will the good performance of Tamil Nadu players reflect in Ranji Trophy? "Doing well in T20s adds to confidence. It does not necessarily mean Ranji Trophy will be easy. It is a totally different beast, it takes different kinds of players and temperament to succeed. However, how they adapt will make the difference. Also, this time we will have more time to prepare for the four-day games,'' signed off Vasu.