STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja dent Kolkata Knight Riders' play-off hopes

Unable to defend 28 in the last two overs, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a six-wicket loss and remained fifth with 12 points.

Published: 30th October 2020 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Ravindra Jadeja dispatched the young Kamlesh Nagarkoti for back-to-back sixes to pull off another consolatory win for CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja dispatched the young Kamlesh Nagarkoti for back-to-back sixes to pull off another consolatory win for CSK. (Photo | Chennai Super Kings Twitter)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders have blown hot and cold this season. In 13 matches so far, they have not won more than two in a row. Consistency is something that has eluded the former champions.

Up against Chennai Super Kings, who are not in the reckoning for the play-offs, Kolkata needed a win on Thursday to move inside the top four. Unable to defend 28 in the last two overs, they suffered a six-wicket loss and remained fifth with 12 points.

To qualify, Kolkata have to beat Rajasthan Royals on Sunday and depend on other results to go their way. They could finish inside the top four even if they lose their last league fixture, but that is highly unlikely. After Thursday's match, Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the play-offs.

Riding opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's 53-ball 72, MS Dhoni's men registered their fifth win of the season, chasing 173. It was a second consecutive half-century for the 23-year-old after scores of 0, 5 and 0.

In a season without many takeaways for the Men in Yellow, Gaikwad is showing some spark and reminding everyone of the talent that he possesses. It bodes well for the team ahead of the next edition.

It was a game where momentum swung frequently. After posting a competitive 172/5, Kolkata bowlers struggled to exert pressure on Chennai in the first 10 overs. But spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine bowled economically in the middle — the duo conceded less than six runs an over — to take the game till the end.

Varun accounted for two wickets, including Chennai skipper Dhoni. However, it went in vain as Ravindra Jadeja smashed two sixes in the final over to take his team home.

Earlier, Nitish Rana scored a 61-ball 87 to power Kolkata to a competitive total. With Shubman Gill, the southpaw shared a 53-run stand, the former champions' first fifty-plus opening partnership this season.

Having started on a slow note hitting 35 runs from 34 balls, Rana shifted gears midway through the innings and ended with 10 fours and four sixes. 

An innings mixed with caution and aggression, it was the 26-year-old's highest IPL score. With Dinesh Karthik's quickfire 21, Kolkata accumulated 66 in the last five overs after scoring just 73 in the first 10 overs.

Brief Scores: Kolkata 172/5 in 20 overs (Rana 87, Ngidi 2/34) lost Chennai 178/4 in 20 overs (Gaekwad 72, Jadeja 31 n.o, Chakravarthy 2/20)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja CSK KKR CSK vs KKR IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight riders Ruturaj Gaikwad
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp