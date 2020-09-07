STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey hints batting promotion for Andre Russell

Of the 13 times, Andre Russell walked in to bat for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL, he played as a No 6 or 7 in seven matches.

Published: 07th September 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell (Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 13 times, Andre Russell walked in to bat for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL, he played as a No 6 or 7 in seven matches. He had also voiced his interest at batting higher up the order, and grabbed his chance at No 3 against Mumbai Indians, scoring 40-ball 80.

That was just an one-off occasion, but things could change this season with team mentor David Hussey hinting about promotion for the Jamaican.

There are certain things, which work in the all-rounder’s favour. Allowing him to bat at three would mean Russell will have more time to bat, which could result in Kolkata putting a huge total on board.

Last season, despite batting in the lower order on most matches, he finished as the top-scorer for Kolkata with 510 runs at a strike rate of 204 and an average of 56.66.

“If it (Russell’s promotion) benefits the team and helps us win matches, why not? If that means Andre Russell comes to bat at number three, and bat 60 balls, he might make a double hundred. Anything can happen with Russell. He is a fantastic player and he is probably the heartbeat of the team. We have well balanced players throughout the (batting) list, anyone can bat in any different position,” said Hussey.

His current form in the Caribbean Premier League, will also help him. Playing for Jamaica Tallawahs, though not at number three, he has looked in great form, scoring three half centuries in his last four outings.

Besides, he will come into the tournament with some good competitive matches under his belt. The same can be said for players like Tom Banton, Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan, who are playing in the Australia- England T20I series presently.

In fact, if one considers form as a criteria for selection, England opener Banton has caught the eyeballs with solid show in the recently concluded T20I series against Pakistan. He had scores of 46, 20 and 71.

Earlier, in his maiden Big Bash League, he managed 223 runs with a strike rate in excess of 170. “Tom Banton, what a player! He takes the game on. He is probably the new version or the better version of Kevin Pietersen, I believe,” Hussey said.

With such players in their ranks, they look a good unit. But there are concerns regarding the domestic players in the squad, who lack experience.

Barring skipper Dinesh Karthik and Kuldeep Yadav, the likes of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna among others have not played much at the top level. But Hussey is not breaking much sweat.

“It is upto the overseas players to pass on that experience to the youngsters. I see that the youngsters are fiercely courageous, they take the game on. We have really talented fast bowlers, who execute their skills. In terms of batting, we have got some of the best young guys going around,” said Hussey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata Knight riders KKR IPL IPL 2020
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp