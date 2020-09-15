STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

No COVID-19 insurance cover for IPL

For IPL and international matches in India, insurance companies offer cover for accidental cancellations caused by unforeseen reasons.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

CSK

Chennai Super Kings (Photo | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To be played amid the pandemic, the IPL will have no insurance cover for Covid-19. Insurers of sports events the world over have kept communicable diseases out of the list in the wake of the spread of the virus which has caused global havoc. The T20 gala to be staged in the UAE from September 19 will see no exception.

This means if a match is cancelled due to people involved testing positive for Covid-19, the teams concerned will not get compensated by insurance deals. Otherwise, all matches are insured and disruptions caused by natural calamities are under insurance cover. The eight IPL teams have their own insurance agencies and premiums are in the range of Rs 3-5 crore per team.

For IPL and international matches in India, insurance companies offer cover for accidental cancellations caused by unforeseen reasons.

“Since Covid-19 is not an unforeseen eventuality, event insurers have stopped offering compensation for all communicable diseases,” said an official, who did not want to come on record.

Football in Europe and cricket in England are following this arrangement of ‘no compensation for cancellations caused by the pandemic’.

This was in effect at US Open. Wimbledon and Olympics got insurance benefits because these events had pre-existing insurance contracts, which offered cover for pandemics.

Normally, the IPL franchises are covered for losses caused by cancellations. If the event was taking place in India, the home team would have been assured of gate money from the insurers in case a match did not take place.

Both teams would also have received the equivalent of their share of the broadcast deal from that match. If spectators are not allowed in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, insurers will offer cover for the other losses. In insurance parlance, a match is deemed cancelled only if not a single ball is bowled.

It is learnt that due to the event happening abroad, there has been no rise in insurance premiums. Industry experts believe chances of unforeseen interruptions like protests or political rallies are less in the UAE.

Three venues instead of eight and the tourist-friendly reputation of these cities are also considered to be congenial factors. Hence, there is no rise in what the franchises pay usually. These deals were signed after the event was shifted to the UAE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp