Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL

Though all the matches will take place in front of empty stadi, the BCCI, taking a cue from European football leagues and the US Open, have set up four fan walls across the three stadia.

Published: 18th September 2020 11:51 PM

Whistle Podu

Chennai Super Kings fans. (Photo | BCCI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The players will not hear any voices and screams emanating from the stands. But the fans, who are the life and soul of the franchises, can still be there, virtually.

Though all the matches will take place in front of empty stadia, the BCCI, taking a cue from European football leagues and the US Open, have set up four fan walls across the three stadia.

On Saturday, Chennai Super Kings' fans, who are spread across the world, registered to be virtually present will log in from Boston, New York, Sydney and other places in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, Mumbai Indians are expecting their paltans to join the party.

The BCCI and the franchises are trying their best to recreate the atmosphere in the venues with some opting for pre-recorded cheers and applause.

Though nothing can match the presence of fans, the BCCI, in collaboration with BookMyShow, has set up a system where fans who want to be present virtually, can login and register.

With 96 slots available per team and thousands showing interest, a lot system will pick the lucky fans who will adorn the fan walls. The selected ones will make it to the fan walls which will be spread across the stadia.

“There are 96 slots in total and 48 per innings. We have received 50 per cent of the slots available to the franchise, which we have distributed to our members. We have to give an undertaking that we will be present right through the game and there are certain do's and dont's too,” said Prabhu Damodharan who is part of CSK's Whistle Podu fan base.

Some CSK fans have also planned placards to recreate the Chepauk feel, with them wearing the famous yellow jersey. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp