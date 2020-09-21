Flavours of south: RCB take on SRH in IPL 2020

By Express News Service

Perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore play consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Monday. Here are a few talking points...

Battle of captains

For RCB skipper Virat Kohli, the tournament’s leading scorer, the title has remained elusive as the team haven’t performed in all departments in the last few seasons. On the other hand, his SRH counterpart David Warner has won Orange Cap thrice and led his team to the title in 2016. But all this was made possible only as others played their part helping the team to Play-offs in the last four editions.

Bowling remains key

SRH is known for its depth and variation in bowling. Top T20 bowler Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan will be the key for the team’s success once again. Weak death bowling plagued RCB’s campaign last season but they seem to have addressed the issue this year. Dale Steyn too will be raring to go after curtailed last season. However, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be their main weapon given the slow wickets in UAE.

Pitch & conditions

The surface in Dubai is usually good for batting with the average first-innings score being 152. The pitch might be on the slower side. Considering the dew factor, the team winning the toss might bat second. Temperature will be around 38 degrees.