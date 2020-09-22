STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Captain no more but KKR's Morgan happy to don purple and gold again

Coach Brendon McCullum was quite keen on the Dublin-born cricketer and has mentioned quite a few times in the past how he sees Morgan as a crucial component in the side

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Eoin Morgan (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Back when Eoin Morgan first donned the purple and gold Kolkata Knight Riders jersey, he was not a regular starter for the franchise and was yet to prove his worth for his country either. The English limited-overs skipper rejoins Kolkata after a gap of six years with an enhanced reputation not only in terms of his batting prowess but also as a leader who recently went on to lift the World Cup.

The last couple of years have been quite productive for the 34-year-old, with a record-breaking display in the 50-over World Cup as well as a few scintillating T20 knocks against New Zealand late last year and South Africa earlier this year. Coach Brendon McCullum was quite keen on the Dublin-born cricketer and has mentioned quite a few times in the past how he sees Morgan as a crucial component in the side.

Even the southpaw has admitted that his batting and overall game has come on by leaps and bounds in this intervening period and he is not the same cricketer who could not even muster a single game in the title-winning 2012 season. "It has been quite a few years since I played (at KKR). Just looking at batting, my game has really come on quite a lot in the last three to four years. I would like to think I've come on quite well and I now have much more experience of playing in various places and positions," he said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 SWOT analysis: New-look Kolkata Knight Riders a serious contender?

Morgan's game has evolved to such an extent that he has become one of the world's best finishers and has played that role to perfection. That is something which prompted the KKR management to go for him during the auctions last year. For far too long, they have relied on Andre Russell's pyrotechnics to get the team over the line and while Morgan might not be as hard-hitting as the big Jamaican, he can still hit the ball a fair distance.

"I know (Andre) Russell has fulfilled that role significantly well for a number of years for Kolkata. He's done exceptionally well. If I get a go, hopefully, I will be able to aid in that and hopefully ease the burden," he added.

Add to it his expertise in playing the turning ball, his experience of playing in these conditions during the T10 league and his tactical acumen, the two-time champions have acquired quite the player. The World Cup winner will also have the advantage of having games under his belt and he reckons the pitches are behaving similar to the ones in England.

"I hope to adjust quickly to the conditions here. Having played recently in England and after seeing the opening three contests, the pitches are behaving like the ones back home," he added.

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eoin Morgan Kolkata Knight Riders IPL IPL 2020 KKR
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp