Captain no more but KKR's Morgan happy to don purple and gold again

NEW DELHI: Back when Eoin Morgan first donned the purple and gold Kolkata Knight Riders jersey, he was not a regular starter for the franchise and was yet to prove his worth for his country either. The English limited-overs skipper rejoins Kolkata after a gap of six years with an enhanced reputation not only in terms of his batting prowess but also as a leader who recently went on to lift the World Cup.

The last couple of years have been quite productive for the 34-year-old, with a record-breaking display in the 50-over World Cup as well as a few scintillating T20 knocks against New Zealand late last year and South Africa earlier this year. Coach Brendon McCullum was quite keen on the Dublin-born cricketer and has mentioned quite a few times in the past how he sees Morgan as a crucial component in the side.

Even the southpaw has admitted that his batting and overall game has come on by leaps and bounds in this intervening period and he is not the same cricketer who could not even muster a single game in the title-winning 2012 season. "It has been quite a few years since I played (at KKR). Just looking at batting, my game has really come on quite a lot in the last three to four years. I would like to think I've come on quite well and I now have much more experience of playing in various places and positions," he said on Tuesday.

Morgan's game has evolved to such an extent that he has become one of the world's best finishers and has played that role to perfection. That is something which prompted the KKR management to go for him during the auctions last year. For far too long, they have relied on Andre Russell's pyrotechnics to get the team over the line and while Morgan might not be as hard-hitting as the big Jamaican, he can still hit the ball a fair distance.

"I know (Andre) Russell has fulfilled that role significantly well for a number of years for Kolkata. He's done exceptionally well. If I get a go, hopefully, I will be able to aid in that and hopefully ease the burden," he added.

Add to it his expertise in playing the turning ball, his experience of playing in these conditions during the T10 league and his tactical acumen, the two-time champions have acquired quite the player. The World Cup winner will also have the advantage of having games under his belt and he reckons the pitches are behaving similar to the ones in England.

"I hope to adjust quickly to the conditions here. Having played recently in England and after seeing the opening three contests, the pitches are behaving like the ones back home," he added.