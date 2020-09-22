STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

When Captain Cool lost his cool: 5 memorable Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clashes

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have had some interesting encounters in the past. Here's a look at five of them...

Published: 22nd September 2020 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Former champions and banned for two years. Apart from these two aspects, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have been contrasting sides in the IPL. Yet, they have had some interesting encounters in the past. A look at them...

2019 IPL
RR: 151/7 lost to CSK: 155/6

How many times has one witnessed Captain Cool losing his cool? This was a rare occasion when MS Dhoni lost his temper. Set a target of 152, the Chennai skipper revived the match with his half-century after the team lost four wickets for 24. The equation was 18 to win from the final over with Ben Stokes with the ball. Dhoni was dismissed by a yorker in the third ball after Ravindra Jadeja hit a six off the first delivery. A controversial no-ball saw him charge onto the field and protest to the umpires, adding to more drama. Chennai eventually won the match in the last ball with Mitchell Santner smashing a six.

2019 IPL
CSK: 175/5 bt RR: 167/8

This match will also be remembered for the Chennai skipper's masterclass. Despite being 28 for 3 in their first innings, a vintage MS Dhoni innings which ended with three sixes off the last three balls tipped Chennai from par score to winning score. His unbeaten 75 off 46 balls was also his highest score at Chepauk in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals’ top order collapsed in the chase but Stokes and Jofra Archer gave the hosts a scare. However, Rajasthan fell short by eight runs.

ALSO READ: 100 wins as CSK skipper: 'Thala' Dhoni stages winning return

2018 IPL
CSK: 204/5 bt RR: 140

It was Chennai's first match at Pune after they were forced out of Chennai due to the Cauvery dispute and they moved to their new home in style. Seasoned all-rounder and former Rajasthan player Shane Watson launched a merciless attack of 106 from 57 balls to help Chennai to a challenging 204 for five. It was also his third century in the IPL. Rajasthan were never in the chase. Three early wickets pegged them back and they were all out for 140 in 18.3 overs.

2018 IPL
CSK: 176/4 lost to RR: 177/6

In a do or die match for Rajasthan to keep their play-off hopes alive, the Men in Pink delivered to be in contention. Jos Buttler's fourth consecutive IPL fifty and K Gowtham's four-ball 13 in the 19th over of the chase helped Rajasthan seal their final-over win. Chasing 177, the England wicketkeeper made a mockery of the bowlers to finish with 95.

2015 IPL
CSK: 157/5 bt RR: 145/9

On a sluggish Chennai pitch where batsmen generally struggled for runs, Brendon McCullum, the only batsman to make a half-century in the match, braved the heat to propel Chennai to a sub-160 total. Slightly out of character, the aggressive opener played cautiously till he reached 50 and shifted gears only at the end to make 81. Chasing 158, Rajasthan lost steam after Shane Watson and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed. The loss was Rajasthan's first under Steven Smith's captaincy that year.

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals CSK CSK vs RR MS Dhoni
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp