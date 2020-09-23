STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming explains MS Dhoni batting at No 7

It has only been two matches for Chennai Super Kings but the debate over MS Dhoni's position in the line-up has already begun.

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:38 PM

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming (L) with skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Against Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, the Chennai skipper came in at No 7. While it did not have much of an impact in the opener, the 16-run loss against Rajasthan has drawn criticism from many corners including from former India batsman Gautam Gambir and Sunil Gavaskar.

With Suresh Raina not playing the season, Faf du Plessis has filled in the void at No 3 with Ambati Rayudu at two down. On Tuesday, chasing an improbable 217 in Rayudu's absence — he was not 100 per cent for the match — many had expected Dhoni to walk in at No 4 after Murali Vijay was out in the eighth over. 

However, all-rounder Sam Curran was sent ahead and the wicketkeeper-batsman walked in in the 15th over after Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav were dismissed. By the time he got into the groove and launched three sixes in the final over, it was too little too late for Chennai.

Dhoni ended with an unbeaten 29 off 17 balls with the three-time IPL champions losing the match by 16 runs to Steve Smith & Co.

Speaking at the post-match conference, head coach Stephen Fleming defended him saying that a batsman who hasn't played a competitive game for 13 months should be given some time before criticising.

"We have this question every year. He was in in the 14th over, which is pretty much optimal time, and sort of batted accordingly. He is coming back from not playing a huge amount of cricket," Fleming said. 

"So, the expectations to see him at his best is gonna take some time. But you see him towards the end, he was very good. Faf du Plessis carried the form, so we weren't too far away. It wasn't the batting that was the worry, to be honest."

With regards to sending Curran and debutant Gaikwad ahead, Fleming explained that it was a tactical move and the management wanted to give others a chance to see how they perform.

"MS is a specialist towards the end of the innings, always has been. Curran was there trying to hit and keep us in the game at that point when we were falling behind. He's got good hitting power like we saw," the former New Zealand coach added. 

"Rituraj...it was his first game and we wanted to get him into the game into the order. We wanted to be aggressive, we've got a long batting order and we're just trying to use our resources smartly."

'Faf might open'

With Rayudu's availability for the next few games still in doubt, Fleming said the South African might open the innings if the need arises.

Du Plessis has been in form with back to back half-centuries — he hit an unbeaten 58 against Mumbai and 72 against Rajasthan.

"Yeah, maybe, keeping in mind we had a couple of injuries. We had to shuffle a little bit but it's early days. So, we are just finding out how to drive this car," the coach added.

