STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

On the plate: Menus, matches, mania

Big screens, exciting matches and delicious drinks and food.

Published: 23rd September 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Conrad’s cake mixing festivities resembled a stadium

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Big screens, exciting matches and delicious drinks and food. In pre-Covid times, cricket lovers didn’t give a second thought about heading out to catch the match with friends. But as restaurants and restobars reopen with caution, they are getting creative in their attempt to bring back the cricket fever. At Hard Rock Cafe on St Marks Road and Whitefield, you can munch on some Royal Springrollers, Dyna Bite Riders, Tupelo Tossers, Basa Bowlers and Chicken Khurchan Tuskers. As Akanksha Chaudhary, assistant director, marketing and sales, points out, this year, the cricket season marks the beginning of festivities. “We hope it would help build the dining out trend,” says Chaudhary, adding that they have worked out ways to ensure a stress-free experience.  

The lobby at Conrad Bengaluru was recently in high spirits as the chef brigade combined several occasions. Gearing up with cake mixing festivities for Christmas, the staff organised varieties of traditional ingredients in the set up of a cricket ground. This included raisins, cashews, walnuts, almonds, candied fruits, cherries, black currants and generous amounts of rum. Big screens will also telecast the screening and create a sports bar theme at ‘The Lobby Brew’ or under the open skies at ‘Tiamo’, by the poolside. The prices range between Rs 1,250 and Rs 2,000 plus taxes, per person, per innings.  

Drinks at Koramangala Social are named and coloured after IPL teams

For the 53-day tournament, Koramangala Social is offering a drinks menu comprising variants named after the eight IPL teams – Berry Bangalore, Mumbai Mania, Chennai Lions, Kolkata Cavaliers, Hyderabad Heros, Delhi Dhamaka, Crimson Punjab and Rajasthan Regals. They are also offering watch-from-home and DIY kits for those hesitant to step out. “We used to see a growth in sales of special dishes and drinks after the first couple of weeks of the IPL, once the league was set and the dominant teams started coming out. With the league getting set in the coming weeks, we are expecting a good crowd, especially over the weekend,” says a hopeful Mayank Bhatt, brand head of Social. 

With people working from home and the cricket season being one of the highlights of the year in terms of entertainment, Biryani2Home in JP Nagar and HSR Layout is attempting to cash in on that. Their themed menu includes RCB ESCN Pepper Tandoori Chicken Combo, CSK Yellow Lemon Tandoori Chicken Combo, MI Hitman Garlic Fish Tikka Combo, Sunrisers Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani Combo and KKR Rice and Fish Combo, which are priced between Rs 250 and Rs 350. Founder Karthikeyan Selvaraj feels this is an attempt to add to the much-needed excitement. “People have been looking forward to IPL since everyone is working from home. And this time, they don’t have to make excuses for missing out on the matches,” he says. 

With outdoor dining seeming to be next in preference to take-aways, Shiro in UB City is doing game screenings with open air dining to ensure safety. Uru Brewpark in JP Nagar is presenting #youarecricket food specials, including Boundary Shots (4 shots for Rs 499) and Into The Stands (6 shots for Rs 699). To make things simple, Lucky Chan and Misu are doing food hampers for the IPL season, which comprise a meal for two. It is priced at Rs 2,299 for a vegan meal, and between Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,699 for a non-vegetarian meal.

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koramangala Social Conrad Bengaluru IPL 2020 IPL Indian Premier League
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp