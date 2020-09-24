Centurion KL Rahul brings cheer after the shock demise of Dean Jones

By Express News Service

There were various sub-plots and narratives ahead of this clash. The short-run controversy, the many Karnataka players in the Punjab team going up against RCB, the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble contest etc.

All that had taken a backseat by the shock demise of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones.

But with a lot of cricket left in the IPL, the phrase 'the show must go on', was applicable here - and 'Deano' would have wanted it that way.

With attention eventually turning to the field, it was a KL Rahul show. The Punjab skipper had said at the toss that his side were a little rusty in their opener against Delhi Capitals.

But there was nothing rusty about his performance as he scored a stunning century to steer Punjab to 206-3 in 20 overs. He struck 132 from 69 balls which is the highest score by an Indian player in the IPL. He also crossed two-thousand runs in IPL and became the fastest Indian to do so.

Rahul was dropped by Virat Kohli twice when he was on 83 and 89 and he made them pay to put Kings XI in a commanding position.

Kings XI Punjab 206/3 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 132; Dube 2/33) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore