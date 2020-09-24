STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Centurion KL Rahul brings cheer after the shock demise of Dean Jones

KL Rahul was dropped by Virat Kohli twice when he was on 83 and 89 and he made them pay to put Kings XI in a commanding position.

Published: 24th September 2020 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul (Photo | Kings XI Punjab Twitter)

By Express News Service

There were various sub-plots and narratives ahead of this clash. The short-run controversy, the many Karnataka players in the Punjab team going up against RCB, the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble contest etc. 

All that had taken a backseat by the shock demise of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones.

But with a lot of cricket left in the IPL, the phrase 'the show must go on', was applicable here - and 'Deano' would have wanted it that way. 

With attention eventually turning to the field, it was a KL Rahul show. The Punjab skipper had said at the toss that his side were a little rusty in their opener against Delhi Capitals.

But there was nothing rusty about his performance as he scored a stunning century to steer Punjab to 206-3 in 20 overs. He struck 132 from 69 balls which is the highest score by an Indian player in the IPL. He also crossed two-thousand runs in IPL and became the fastest Indian to do so.  

Rahul was dropped by Virat Kohli twice when he was on 83 and 89 and he made them pay to put Kings XI in a commanding position.

Kings XI Punjab 206/3 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 132; Dube 2/33) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KL Rahul Dean Jones IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020 RCB KXIP KXIP vs RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp