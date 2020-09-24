STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Versatile Steve Smith makes instant impact

Steve Smith believed that Sanju Samson would bat with a lot more confidence in the future and also praised his spinners.

Published: 24th September 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a recent chat with TNIE, Australia's spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram had said Steve Smith was great problem solver and that sets him apart from the rest of the players.

"Smith is a great problem solver. He has the ability to adapt to situations, conditions and bowlers. He can quickly change his game to suit the conditions. I worked a bit with him on playing spin. But he has got his own game against that. He's a master at what he does and can play all the shots. He's also judicious in stroke play, which sets him apart'' Sriram had opined.

True to Sriram's words on Tuesday against Chennai Super Kings in the absence of Jos Buttler who was not available due to quarantine restrictions, Smith donned the opener's role with panache and helped Rajasthan to notch a creditable win against Dhoni and Co. Smith believed that his team had lot of options at the top of the order.

"Jos is a quality player and we'll see what happens when he comes back. Hard to take the opening slot away from someone like him. Jos coming back next game is a big plus for us. We'll wait and see what we think is best. Jos has an incredible record up top so I daresay he'll slot back in there. We will wait and see where I bat once Jos is available. Like to keep them guessing," said Smith.

The former Australian skipper was all praise for Sanju Samson and in particular, Jofra Archer whose pyrotechnics helped his team canter home in style.

"I think the last surge from Jofra was an incredible bit of hitting. Sanju Samson, looked like everything he hit went for six. MS Dhoni smacked a few in the end, and Faf du Plessis too got going too, but nice to get a win in the end.'' said Smith.

Smith believed that Sanju Samson would bat with a lot more confidence in the future and also praised his spinners.

"Sanju was incredible, and all I had to do was give him the strike. This (innings) should give him a lot of confidence. The leg-spinners were very good with their lengths - good on them. Shreyas Gopal does what he does pretty well. Dubai is a lot bigger, and I haven't trained there, I just got here. So hopefully the boys are ready for it. Looking forward to it (next game)," said the New South Wales born player.

