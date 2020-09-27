IPL 2020: On-a-roll Kings XI Punjab face Rajasthan

By Express News Service

The small boundaries in Sharjah resulted in more than 400 runs being scored in the first game of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League played here between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings which the former won by 16 runs. One can expect another potentially high-scoring match at the venue on Sunday when Steve Smith-led Rajasthan take on Kings XI Punjab.



Both teams are coming off wins from their previous games and are likely to make changes to their playing XI. While Rajasthan will be bolstered by the availability of wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler who has completed the six-day quarantine after reaching UAE with his family, Punjab will look to exploit the conditions by bringing in big-hitter Chris Gayle. That he has a good record against leg-spinners will also make a case for him to be included in the XI with Rajasthan having two leg-spinners in Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal.



However, if Gayle opens, it will disturb the balance set by the pair of Mayank Agarwal and skipper KL Rahul. Fellow West Indian Nicholas Pooran might be the one to sit out if Gayle plays.



On the other hand, despite looking like underdogs, Smith's men punched above their weight to spring a surprise against heavyweights Chennai in their opening game. Though skipper opened the innings in the absence of Buttler, the Australian is likely to bat at No 4 on Sunday with in-form Sanju Samson coming in at one drop. David Miller will likely make way for the Englishman after a duck on his debut for Rajasthan.



Having played a match here before, the Men in Pink might have a slight advantage over the conditions, however, it boils down to how they keep the likes of Rahul and Gayle silent. Fast bowler Jofra Archer was the only bowler to concede less than seven runs per over in the last game and Rajasthan will once again bank on him as they aim for a second straight triumph.



That said, though Rajasthan have a better head to head record against Punjab with 10 wins in 19 games, they have lost six of the eight matches since 2014.