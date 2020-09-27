STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2020 RCB vs MI preview: Spotlight on Bangalore bowlers in massive Mumbai test

It would not be wrong to say that the team has concerns across all departments and they need to get their act together when they face Mumbai Indians.

Published: 27th September 2020 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players during IPL 2020 cricket match. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore have been below par. They might have two points to show for their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the latter crumbled from a winning position to hand Virat Kohli’s men an early IPL gift. And Bangalore did not even get a sniff of victory against Kings XI Punjab in their last game.

It would not be wrong to say that the team has concerns across all departments and they need to get their act together when they face Mumbai Indians on Monday. 

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai comes into the game with their heads held high after an impressive win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary have been amongst the runs. Add the likes of Quinton de Kock and big hitters like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, they possess a powerful batting line-up. This does not augur well for Bangalore pacers, who were taken for 80 runs in the last five overs against Kings XI Punjab, exposing Bangalore’s Achilles heel.

Umesh Yadav has been way off the mark, conceding 35 and 48 runs in his two matches. Dale Steyn went for 57 in the last game. And what makes it worse is that they are the senior most pacers in the squad. It would not come as a surprise if Yadav is replaced by Mohammed Siraj. Navdeep Saini also looked below par in the last game. They cannot just depend on Yuzvendra Chahal against Mumbai batsmen.

The team management could possibly look at other options on the bench, especially with wicket-keeper batsman Josh Philippe having failed in both the innings. They have two quality all-rounders in the form of Moeen Ali and Chris Morris. Playing the latter would provide balance as he can prove to be handy with his six-hitting ability and his medium pace bowling. While the Englishman can add experience in the spin department and the middle order. This change, if it happens, might force de Villiers to keep wickets.

They have not been helped by Kohli’s failure too. He has scores of 14 and 1 in the tournament so far and that is not the Kohli which the franchise has known. Barring one innings each from AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal, there has been nothing to write home about in the batting department. Aaron Finch’s failure has also put further pressure on De Villiers and Kohli once again to deliver in Mumbai.

Mumbai bowlers will be aware of how Bangalore have looked below par, and they will want to go for the kill, especially with the new ball. Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah have all the ammunition to make life miserable for Kohli’s unit. The defending champions will be looking for early wickets, if not, other bowlers, including Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar might come under pressure.

However, the outcome of the game, to a large extent, may depend on how Bangalore bowlers perform against Mumbai batsmen.

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Indian Premier League IPL Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Umesh Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp