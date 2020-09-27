STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Sensational Tewatia hits five sixes in an over to take RR to incredible win over KXIP

Tewatia, Archer’s late blows help Rajasthan clinch thrilling win over Punjab.

Published: 27th September 2020 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals batsman Rahul Tewatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

Rajasthan Royals batsman Rahul Tewatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Sunday witnessed one of the dramatic chases in the IPL, with Rajasthan Royals beating Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-voltage clash in Sharjah. Steve Smith & Co chased down the target of 224 with three balls to spare after Mayank Agarwal’s maiden IPL century. 

After a bright start, Rajasthan’s chase looked improbable when the equation came down to 51 from 18 balls. Rahul Tewatia was promoted to No 4 ahead of experienced Robin Uthappa after Smith departed for a 27-ball 50 in the 10th over. The leg-spinner scored 17 in the first 23 balls and struggled to get going in the middle, raising questions over team management’s strange decision to promote him.

Rajasthan’s Rahul Tewatia hit a match-winning
53 runs on Sunday | SPORTZPICS

However, he redeemed and completely turned the tide towards Rajasthan by hitting five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over. He scored 53 off 31. Though Sanju Samson and Steve Smith set the platform for the chase, it was Tewatia’s finishing act which helped Rajasthan pull of the highest chase in the history of IPL. Sanju top-scored for the team with 85 while skipper Smith hit his second straight fifty.

Earlier, Agarwal destroyed the tag of a long-format specialist with a 50-ball 106. While the pandemic-enforced break has made a majority of the players rusty, it seems to have worked wonders for the Karnataka opener to tweak his game to meet the needs of T20 format. Twice in three matches this season, he has bettered his highest IPL score. He had made 89 in the opener against Delhi Capitals.  

On a pitch where even mishits sail over the boundary line — Sharjah is one of the smallest venues among the three in UAE — Agarwal’s innings was filled with sublime timing and clean hitting. Punjab’s strategy was clear with KL Rahul setting himself well to play as many overs as possible, with Agarwal targeting the bowlers from the word go. And it worked as the Karnataka teammates stitched together a 183-run partnership for the first wicket. While Agarwal set the stage on fire with 10 fours and seven sixes, Rahul’s innings of 69 included seven fours and a solitary six. Brief scores: KXIP 223/2 in 20 ovs (Agarwal 106, Rahul 69) lost to  RR 226/6 in 19.3 ovs (Samson 85, Tewatia 51, Smith 50). 

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Rahul Tewatia Mayank Agarwal Sanju Samson Pat Cummins IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp