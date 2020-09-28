STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders up and running after early set back

Pat Cummins came in for lot of criticism for his insipid show against Mumbai. But KKR think-tank backed him to do well.

Published: 28th September 2020 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad during their IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad during their IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Backing its players and trying out new faces has helped Kolkata Knight Riders bounce back and defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in style in the IPL at the UAE.

Against Mumbai in their previous game, KKR looked out of sorts and confused, but instead of waiting for things to happen, the KKR think-tank made things happen and thus were rewarded with two points.

"You see it is refreshing to see KKR make changes at once and try to press for a win. They made a couple of changes, backed their key players and the results were there for all to see. It was good job by Dinesh Karthik and Co,'' said former India bowler Tinu Yohannan.

Pat Cummins came in for lot of criticism for his insipid show against Mumbai. But KKR think-tank backed him to do well.

"One odd day doesn't mean you are a bad bowler. Cummins bowled really well in this (Hyderabad) game. He bowled better lines and lengths and got the odd ball to move. It is nice to have him and Sunil open the attack,'' opined Yohannan.

KKR has always backed youngsters and this has helped them evolve as a team and bag two titles. "The fact that we have been able to groom the youngsters is pleasing. It has been an emotional journey for us with Nagarkotti over the last couple of years. But credit to the management to have stuck to him. It feels good to see the youngsters doing well. I want Gill to enjoy his journey in cricket," said Karthik, captain of KKR.

Yohannan too agrees with Karthik and insists that teams must have the right balance of experience and youth.

"You see one of the reasons for KKR to do well is that they have a quality pool of Indian youngsters in their ranks. Nagarkotti and Varun Chakravarthy were drafted into the side. Varun gave a good account of himself. This outing will give him lot of confidence. He (Varun) bowled the right lengths and importantly did exactly what his captain wanted,'' explained the Kerala Ranji coach.

Speaking of man of the match Shubman Gill, he seems to be playing with lot of maturity and  responsibility.

"I think as an opener, it's very important to stay there and it's your duty to see the team through. The plan was simple. I was there to get set and see my team through. Total wasn't that big. So it was important for me to stay there. As a batting unit, I think we all did well,'' said Gill.

"I think the ball wasn't spinning much and was easy to hit down the ground. I have practised power hitting in the last couple of years. I think it was important for us to win. We bowled really well and we had to back it up with a good performance. There weren't any long conversations with  Morgan. We were just trying to anticipate what the bowlers can try and do,'' added the youngster insisting that power hitting helped him in his task.

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Knight riders Pat Cummins IPL 2020 IPL Indian Premier League Shubman Gill Dinesh Karthik
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp