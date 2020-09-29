IPL 2020 RR vs KKR preview: After scripting history, Rajasthan Royals look to maintain winning run against Kolkata Knight Riders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In their last match, when Rajasthan Royals were trying to script the biggest run-chase in Indian Premier League history, everyone from the commentators to the social meida erupted by the team's decision to promote Rahul Tewatia ahead of the veteran Robin Uthappa and the wisdom behind it.

With Tewatia struggling initially and Sanju Samson even turning down a single to deny him the strike at one stage, many would have felt that Royals had lost the plot. What happened in the last five overs, when Royals scored 86 runs from it and win the game with Tewatia smashing West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over, Rajasthan showed that they were not just firing in the dark.

While everyone was busy making their apologies to Tewatia, it was a reminder from the Royals camp that they are a side who are sharp, self-aware and a well-drilled machine even in this early stage of the tournament.

In these early stages of the tournament when teams are still finding their combinations, Royals are showing that they are already firing as a unit.

In their very first game, they posted 216 with Smith and Samson pulverising the bowlers. And it must be chilling for opposition teams to realise that this was done without the contributions from their mavericks Jos Buttler (who didn't feature against CSK while got out cheaply against Kings XI) and Ben Stokes (who is not with the squad).

Significantly, in the first game, they managed to successfully defend their total as CSK managed to get as close as 200. Some of the matches that followed in the tournament showed that no total is safe with Royals themselves chasing down 223 to set an IPL record and Mumbai Indians almost coming back from the dead to stun RCB after needing 90 from the last five overs and losing only in the super over.

With two wins in two and the likes of Samson and skipper Smith looking in prime form, the momentum will be with them going into their game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

While their batting has looked good and was the reason for both their victories, it will be their bowling that will come into sharp focus once again against some of the best power hitters in the business.

KKR picking up steam

While Royals got off the blocks in no time, KKR who were the last team to arrive in the UAE for the tournament were a little rusty by the admission of their skipper Dinesh Karthik.

And that showed on the pitch with Mumbai Indians brushing them aside as the big guns like Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell fired blanks.

However, they put on a much better display in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad to get a win under their belt and get their campaign up and running.

Royals will face a much sterner test here and the margins for error will be little for both sides as they meet at the Dubai International Stadium. It will also be interesting to see whether Karthik and Smith decide to continue with the trend of bowling first if they win the toss and back themselves to chase any total down.

Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (Capt & wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy