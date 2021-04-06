STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Have a well-balanced side, says CSK's Jagadeesan

The right-hander was is good form for TN in the Syed Mushtaq Ali meet which they won.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

CSK's young wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan. | Express File Photo

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Chennai Super Kings side led by MS Dhoni is training hard in Mumbai in preparation for the 14th edition of the IPL, beginning on Friday. CSK had a forgettable season last year, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time.

Since then, the Stephen Fleming-coached side have made a few changes. After releasing the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay and Piyush Chawla, they have brought in Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali and K Gowtham. The presence of Suresh Raina could also bolster the batting unit. 

All three of Ali, Uthappa and Raina could play a vitoral role this season, according to N Jagadeesan, who made his debut for the franchise last year. There is a reason behind that belief as CSK’s batting came up a cropper on multiple occasions last year.  “We have a good balanced side that ticks all the boxes. We are keen to perform well this season. We have the right mixture of batters, bowlers and all-rounders and so we are in a positive frame of mind,’’ said N Jagadeesan who made his debut for CSK last season.

“Raina is a proven performer and has a lot of experience playing the IPL. He being around this time augurs well for the side. Uthappa is a top order batsman with loads of experience. In a tournament like tjhe IPL, experience counts and its good to have people with experience in our ranks,’’ said Jagadeesan. “All-rounders are very important for a side as they provide the edge for a team in a close game. The presence of Moeen and Gowtham is a big plus and augurs well.The right-hander was is good form for TN in the Syed Mushtaq Ali meet which they won. So Jagadeesan himself could contribute. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp