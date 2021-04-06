STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2021: Team watch Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals finished rock bottom in the 2020 edition and the winners of the inaugural IPL title are looking to take a new direction.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

Rajasthan Royals finished rock bottom in the 2020 edition and the winners of the inaugural IPL title are looking to take a new direction. Interestingly, it was the first time they finished with the wooden spoon in the league. In 2019, they finished seventh as the past few seasons have not been good for the side. The franchise made the bold call of making Sanju Samson the captain while releasing Steve Smith. Samson’s appoint­m­e­nt is a big call for Royals who are searching their second title. The acquisition of Chris Morris for a massive `16.25 crores made headlines during the IPL auctions.

Strengths 

When a team has the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Samson in their ranks, it can be a daunting task for any opposition. Then there are the likes of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia who can finish off matches for them. Manan Vohra is an experienced campaigner in the IPL and if the likes of Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal come good, and new additions like Shivam Dube and Liam Livingstone successfully integrate themselves into the side, the team will have sufficient strength and depth in the batting department. 

Weaknesses

If batting is their strength, the team’s pace bowling department is where some weaknesses can be found especially in Jofra Archer’s absence. His participation in the tournament is still uncertain, meaning Royals have to redraw their strategy. Andew Tye has a reputation of being a good death-over specailist and the presence of Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman gives them options. Young pacer Kartik Tyagi showed a lot of promise but the team will have to be patient with him. 

Threats

Appointing Samson as the captain of Royals is a massive gamble taken by the franchise. Even though Sanju has been with the team since 2018 and has been playing IPL from 2013, leading an IPL team is a different ball game. Sanju recently lost his place in the Indian team for the T20I series between India and England after a mixed Syed Mushtaq Ali campaign where he captained Kerala. And the focus will not just be on his captaincy but also his batting which has always been a major talking point. Sanju has a point to prove and he couldn’t have asked for a bigger opportunity. The big question is whether he can lead a team full of international stars and deliver them to IPL glory again. 

SQUAD

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Jos Buttler (wk), Anuj Rawat, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Ben Stokes, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jofra Archer, Shivam Dube, Mayank Markande, KC Cariappa, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Singh, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Kuldip Yadav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp