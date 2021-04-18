STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Simple is effective for Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has been improving with every passing season since the time he joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

Published: 18th April 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings. (Photo | PTI)

Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepak Chahar has been improving with every passing season since the time he joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018. After an indifferent start to the Indian Premier League this year, Deepak was in his element against Punjab Kings as he picked four wickets while giving away just 13 runs as his efforts helped CSK register a comfortable six wicket win. The 28-year-old got the big wickets of Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda. 

“I think Mayank’s wicket is what I enjoyed the most. It is a dream ball for a bowler to swing and hit top of the off stump. You want to pitch it close to middle and then move to hit top of off,’’ said Deepak. CSK coach Stephen Fleming was also impressed with the Uttar Pradesh born player who was adjudged as man of the match. “Really impressed with the way he (Deepak) bounced back after the first game. Without doubt, when Deepak gets a little bit of swing and a little bit of movement, he is one of the finest around. His ability to swing the ball is one. But his control and skill set is also very high,’’ complimented Fleming. The former New Zealand captain insisted that giving freedom for Chahar to bowl in his natural way and keeping things simple worked for them.

“The key is keeping him (Deepak) simple in his plans and just operating in and around the stumps. He is very effective when the ball swings. A great bounce back from a below par performance in the first game,” said Fleming.

“We felt within ourselves that the conditions transpired against us with the drizzle and the dew (in the first game). We weren’t able to create any opportunities. So the challenge was laid down to the bowlers’ group as to how they were going to operate in today’s (Friday’s) conditions.”

