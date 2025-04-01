IPL 2025 | LSG vs PBKS: Punjab wins toss, opts to bowl first

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

"New ground, new wicket, we need to get an idea of what it will do. The effect of dew will be there later on as well. Lockie comes in,” said PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer.

LSG will be looking to start off their IPL 2025 home campaign with a win, building on the momentum of their recent win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Similarly, PBKS also heads into the match with in confidence, following a win against Gujarat Titans in their season opener.

Playing XI

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh

LSG: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi