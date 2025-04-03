IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada returns to South Africa due to personal reasons

NEW DELHI: South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the IPL due to personal reasons, his franchise Gujarat Titans announced on Thursday.

The Titans, though, have not specified the duration of Rabada's absence from the IPL 2025, where he has played two matches.

Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter, the Gujarat outfit said in a statement.

Rabada appeared against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, grabbing 1 for 41 and 1 for 42 respectively in those matches.