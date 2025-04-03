IPL 2025 | KKR lose openers early after being put in to bat by SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad dealt two early blows to Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

After electing to bowl first, SRH skipper Pat Cummins struck first, removing Quinton de Kock for just one in the second over.

Mohammed Shami made the next breakthrough, dismissing Sunil Narine for seven as KKR slumped to 16/2.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi then rebuilt the innings, taking the score to 53/2 at the end of six overs.