IPL 2025 | KKR lose openers early after being put in to bat by SRH

Both the teams did not have a great start to the season losing two of the three matches and would be looking to earn the crucial two points.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins celebrates the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders' Quinton de Kock (Photo | AP)
Sunrisers Hyderabad dealt two early blows to Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

After electing to bowl first, SRH skipper Pat Cummins struck first, removing Quinton de Kock for just one in the second over.

Mohammed Shami made the next breakthrough, dismissing Sunil Narine for seven as KKR slumped to 16/2.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi then rebuilt the innings, taking the score to 53/2 at the end of six overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

“Looks like a good wicket. I am terrible at reading wickets. Bit of a change [since last year’s final] to both sides. Its a long tournament, not looking at worrying too much,” said SRH skipper Pat Cummins.

“Looks good. Happy with the wicket. We were looking to bowl first too,” Ajinkya Rahane said following the toss.

Defending champions KKR have had a poor start to the season, sitting at the bottom of the table with two losses in three matches. SRH have also lost two of their three games but are in the eighth spot. Both teams will be aiming for a crucial win to earn two points.

Playing XI

KKR: Quinton de Kock(WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Kamindu Mendis, Simarjeet Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact players:

SRH: Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

KKR: Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia

Kolkata Knight riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR
SRH
IPL 2025

The New Indian Express
