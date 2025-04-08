IPL 2025 | KKR down seven wickets in chase of 239 against LSG

Earlier, LSG stormed to 238 for 3 in 20 overs against KKR in their IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens.

KKR bowlers struggled against LSG after captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Both Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh raced to half-centuries, with Pooran reaching his in just 22 balls. Pooran remained unbeaten on 87 in what was an explosive innings.

KKR pacer Harshit Rana struck twice - first removing Aiden Markram just three runs short of his fifty, then dismissing Abdul Samad for six.

KKR’s first breakthrough came in the 11th over through Rana.

Andre Russell provided KKR with their second breakthrough in the 16th over, dismissing Mitchell Marsh for a well-made 81 off 48 balls. Marsh lofted the ball over the off side, only to find Rinku Singh in the deep.

The wicket came as a much-needed relief for KKR after Marsh’s destructive innings. However, the KKR bowlers continued to struggle.

Earlier, openers Markram and Marsh laid a solid foundation for LSG after being made to bat first.