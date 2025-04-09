IPL 2025 | Gujarat Titans on course to breach 200 mark against Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans have lost a couple of quick wickets after a threatening stand between Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match on Wednesday.

After they added 62 in just 34 balls, Maheesh Theekshana got the breakthrough, having Shahrukh stumped by skipper Sanju Samson. He had made a breezy 36 off 20 balls.

Sherfane Rutherford struck a six off his first ball but then fell two balls later for seven in the next over by Sandeep Sharma.

However, Sai Sudharsan is still going strong as Gujarat reached 176/4 at the end of 17 overs.