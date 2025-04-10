IPL 2025 | DC peg back RCB after early blitz by Salt

A blitzkrieg by Phil Salt saw Royal Challengers Bangalore reach the 50 mark in just three overs against Delhi Capitals in Bangalore on Thursday.
The second over by skipper Axar Patel went for 16 while the third over by Mitchell Starc disappeared for 30.
RCB managed to dismiss the rampaging Englishman when he failed to make his ground after being sent back by Virat Kohli in a bid to take a quick single. Salt made 37 in 17 balls.
DC struck again when Devdutt Padikkal fell for just one, caught at mid on by Axar off Mukesh Kumar whose first over was a wicket maiden.
Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli will be aiming to be the first Indian batter to hit 100 fifties in T20 cricket. DC comes into the match as the only unbeaten side this season, having won all three of their matches so far. RCB, with three wins from four games, will be looking forwarding to stopping DC’s winning streak.
Faf du Plessis returns to the XI for Delhi after missing the last game due to injury, while Bengaluru go unchanged.
Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (capt), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Impact players
RCB: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
DC: Abishek Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan