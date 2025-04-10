IPL 2025 | DC peg back RCB after early blitz by Salt

A blitzkrieg by Phil Salt saw Royal Challengers Bangalore reach the 50 mark in just three overs against Delhi Capitals in Bangalore on Thursday.

The second over by skipper Axar Patel went for 16 while the third over by Mitchell Starc disappeared for 30.

RCB managed to dismiss the rampaging Englishman when he failed to make his ground after being sent back by Virat Kohli in a bid to take a quick single. Salt made 37 in 17 balls.

DC struck again when Devdutt Padikkal fell for just one, caught at mid on by Axar off Mukesh Kumar whose first over was a wicket maiden.